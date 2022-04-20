Reports | Bayern Munich set €40 million asking price for Robert Lewandowski next summer
Yesterday at 10:25 PM
According to Bild, Bayern Munich don’t want to lose Robert Lewandowski but if contract negotiations don’t go any further, then the club are willing to part with him for €40 million. The Pole has less than fifteen months left on his current deal and negotiations have come to a standstill.
While Oliver Kahn recently admitted that talks between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski have restarted, the negotiations are still ongoing over the 33-year-old’s future. The prolific forward has been a boon for the Bavarians ever since he signed from Borussia Dortmund and his form has rarely waned but with less than eighteen months left on his current deal, Bayern have a decision to make.
Reports have indicated that the Bundesliga giants don’t want to lose a key star like Lewandowski on a free-transfer and are thus willing to let him leave next summer if contract negotiations don’t go any further. That has been confirmed by Bild as they have reported that the Bavarians have set a €40 million minimum asking price for the forward next summer. However, the report has further indicated that the club do not want to lose the 33-year-old and will only accept bids if he refuses to sign a new deal.
Lewandowski, who has scored 47 goals across all competitions, this season has been linked with a move to England and especially Spain with Barcelona reportedly keen on signing him. However, there is interest from other leagues as well with the Pole’s consistency and fitness levels making him one of the best center-forwards in the game right now. But reports have indicated that the 33-year-old forward is yet to make a decision on his future and is waiting until the season ends before he does.
