Reports | Bayern Munich set €40 million asking price for Robert Lewandowski next summer

Reports have indicated that the Bundesliga giants don’t want to lose a key star like Lewandowski on a free-transfer and are thus willing to let him leave next summer if contract negotiations don’t go any further. That has been confirmed by Bild as they have reported that the Bavarians have set a €40 million minimum asking price for the forward next summer. However, the report has further indicated that the club do not want to lose the 33-year-old and will only accept bids if he refuses to sign a new deal.