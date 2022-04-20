Manchester United were a million miles away from Liverpool, opines Gary Neville
Today at 8:13 PM
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has asserted that his former side proved that they were a million miles away from their arch-rivals on Tuesday night at Anfield and admitted that this is the worst United seen he had ever seen. United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.
Manchester United travelled to Anfield on Tuesday night as they encountered Liverpool in the Premier League. The Manchester club hoped to secure a good result in a bid to advance their hopes of securing a top-four spot at the end of the season although Liverpool had other plans as they trounced their arch-rivals by beating them 4-0.
The Merseyside club are in the midst of a heated title race and goals from Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz and Sadio Mane took them to the top of the Premier League temporarily as they anxiously wait on Manchester City to play Brighton on Wednesday.
The defeat to Liverpool leaves United in sixth position and with very little chance of claiming a spot in the Champions League for next season as Tottenham, Arsenal, and West Ham look to claim the position for themselves. Former United player and now pundit Gary Neville insisted that this was the worst United he has ever seen in his lifetime.
"Man Utd were a million miles away from that Liverpool team in every department. On and off the pitch. It was a sobering evening. We expected it. Not one Man Utd fan came here with any hope whatsoever. That team has got nothing. There are some decent players out on that pitch and some talent,” Neville told Sky Sports.
"I cannot explain how it's gone from what would be slightly promising at the end of last season finishing second to the point where we are today which is an all-time low in my 42 years of watching United. I've never seen it as bad as that. I've never seen a Man Utd team wilt and be as flaky in a game of football in my 40 years,” he added.
