I’ve scored many goals for the club and it will keep on coming, proclaims Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to cement his status as one of the best attackers in the world since his arrival in England. The Egyptian winger has scored 155 goals and registered 59 assists in 245 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside club.

Salah has now scored 22 Premier League goals from 30 appearances this term and is the favourite to claim the top goalscorer crown in the Premier League at the end of the season. The 29-year-old had failed to score for club and country in their last eight games before their game against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Egyptian reclaimed his goalscoring form and proved to be the talismanic presence for the English club as he scored a brace to help his team secure a 4-0 victory over their arch-rivals. Salah lauded his teammates in midfield and defense for making his job easier.

“I said before many times, I scored many goals for this club, it’s going to keep coming. Sometimes you have bad luck but the most important thing is the team winning. If the team was not winning I would not be happy. But [when] the team is winning, everything is going to come, so I was not worried,” Salah told the club’s website after the game.