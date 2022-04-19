True that we’re close to winning league but we still have games to play, reveals Carlo Ancelotti
Yesterday at 8:51 PM
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has played down the fact that his side have already lifted the title and instead admitted that there is still a lot of games left in the season. The Los Blancos sit atop the La Liga table and have a 15 point lead over Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.
With six games left in the league season, the La Liga title race is all but decided as Real Madrid have absolutely flown away ever since the turn of the year. Sevilla were in contention at one stage alongside Atletico Madrid but both sides have dropped off in recent weeks which has allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s side to create a gap between themselves and the rest. Not only that, it has seen Barcelona bounce back into contention for a Champions League place although they sit level on points with Sevilla and Atleti.
However, despite Real Madrid sitting fifteen points clear at the top of the La Liga table, Carlo Ancelotti has refused to celebrate his side and instead asked for caution from his team. The Los Blancos boss further added that they are getting closer to lifting the La Liga title but need to keep winning games and getting three points to actually lift the title.
"It's true that we're close to winning the league, but we still have games to play. I have too much experience to [feel like a champion]. It's true that we're very close and we're doing well. But it isn't over yet. Tomorrow is a great opportunity to get closer," Ancelotti said, reported ESPN
"The count we do is quite simple. It's getting three points against Osasuna, then getting three points against Espanyol, and if we need more, getting three points against Atletico. I'm not a mathematician, I prefer history."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.