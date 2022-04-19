True that we’re close to winning league but we still have games to play, reveals Carlo Ancelotti

With six games left in the league season, the La Liga title race is all but decided as Real Madrid have absolutely flown away ever since the turn of the year. Sevilla were in contention at one stage alongside Atletico Madrid but both sides have dropped off in recent weeks which has allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s side to create a gap between themselves and the rest. Not only that, it has seen Barcelona bounce back into contention for a Champions League place although they sit level on points with Sevilla and Atleti.