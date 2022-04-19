To go to Anfield and get three points would be huge moment for us, asserts Harry Maguire
Yesterday at 8:51 PM
Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire has admitted that United wants to set the record straight against Liverpool following their humbling 5-0 defeat to the Reds at the start of the season. The heated rivals play each other on Tuesday as both clubs look to make a strong finish to the season.
Manchester United signed Harry Maguire in the summer of 2019 and since then, the England international has made 141 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring seven goals across all competitions. However, while the United skipper has enjoyed two solid seasons at the club, he has suffered a shocking loss in form this campaign and it has seen the 29-year-old has only managed to keep eight clean sheets in 32 games whenever he has featured in the heart of the defense for the English giants.
That could become even worse when the Red Devils face Liverpool on Tuesday night at Anfield as they look to derail the Merseyside club’s title aspirations while Reds will hope to quash United’s hopes of finishing in the top-four at the end of the season. The Old Trafford side were soundly beaten by Jurgen Klopp's team, earlier on in the season, as they suffered a stunning 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford and Maguire has admitted that his side will look to make amends when they meet for the second time on Tuesday.
"I don't think that's part of our motivation [stopping Liverpool's quadruple bid], to be honest. I think the motivation is going to Anfield, playing against Liverpool and winning a football match and getting three points for this club and the fans. The fans have stuck with us throughout this season, they've been amazing in such a difficult season,” Maguire told Sky Sports.
"So I think that's the big motivation for us. You don't need motivation to play in these games. It's such a big rivalry, when you join this club you know the rivalry, it's one of the biggest in the world. It's a game we've got to look forward to,” he added.
