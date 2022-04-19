To go to Anfield and get three points would be huge moment for us, asserts Harry Maguire

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire in the summer of 2019 and since then, the England international has made 141 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring seven goals across all competitions. However, while the United skipper has enjoyed two solid seasons at the club, he has suffered a shocking loss in form this campaign and it has seen the 29-year-old has only managed to keep eight clean sheets in 32 games whenever he has featured in the heart of the defense for the English giants.