Reports | Manchester City in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland
Today at 2:05 PM
According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester City are in direct talks to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer as they aim to reinforce their striking options. The Dortmund striker has a reported 75 million release clause that kicks in at the end of the season.
Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter transfer window of 2020 for a transfer fee of €20 million and the Norwegian striker has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in European football.
The Norwegian’s prolific scoring form has alerted a host of European clubs that are interested in signing the 21-year-old and a bidding war could be reignited due to an alleged £75 million release clause that activates in the summer.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester City are set to do whatever it takes to sign the Norwegian international in the summer as they aim to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.
The reigning Premier League champions have been pursuing the signing of an established striker since last summer. Harry Kane was the preferred candidate in the previous summer although it is understood that the Citizens will now be turning their focus onto Haaland as they look towards the future.
City manager Pep Guardiola is eager to link up with the Dortmund star as he looks to sign a traditional no 9 to lead the line ahead of next season. Real Madrid who are also interested in Haaland is not likely to pursue a transfer at this stage as they look to deploy a majority of their financial outlay on the capture of Kylian Mbappe although the race is still open.
Haaland will make a decision on his future shortly after he focuses on making a strong finish to the current campaign for the German giants. Directs talk with the Norwegian’s camp has been positive and a potential deal could be concluded at the end of the season officially. Dortmund are expected to sign Karim Adeyemi as Haaland's replacement following his departure.
- Pep Guardiola
- Erling Braut Haaland
- Harry Kane
- Karim Adeyemi
- English Premier League
- Manchester City
- Borussia Dortmund
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.