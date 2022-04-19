It's been a bad week and we have to turn things around soon, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona endured a tough game at the Camp Nou on Monday night as they suffered their second home loss in a row as Cadiz secured a stunning 1-0 win. The home side failed to establish their quality over their opponents at the Camp Nou as the first half ended scoreless with very little activity from both sides.

Cadiz took the lead early in the second half as Lucas Perez slotted the ball home from close range in the 48th minute after the Blaugrana failed to clear the ball away from the danger area. The Spanish giants tried to rally back into the match but the away side stood firm to prevent Barcelona from getting anything out of the game.

Barca were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday after a 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt saw them exit the competition with a 4-3 scoreline on aggregate. Barcelona have lost two home matches in a row for the first time since 2003 and Xavi insisted that his side would rebound back to form soon.

"We are angry, the players first, because we missed a golden chance to separate ourselves from those in the fight for the Champions League places and also to [keep] fighting for LaLiga, which we've practically said goodbye to now. We're playing to be in the Champions League, that's why I am so angry. There was a lack of desire and determination. It's been a really bad week and we have to turn things around as soon as possible,” Xavi said in a press conference.