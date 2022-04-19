If takeover does happen then I want to rebuild Derby County, admits Wayne Rooney
Yesterday at 8:51 PM
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has confessed that he wants to be the one to rebuild the club if the takeover does take place but also added that if it doesn’t, the Rams are in trouble. The Championship side were relegated to the third tier of the English football pyramid earlier this week.
Despite a sensational win over Championship runaway leaders Fulham, a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers combined with an equally sensational 4-4 draw for Reading, saw Derby County relegated. The Rams, who started the season with a 21 point deduction for their financial problems, needed to beat QPR but finished the game with ten men and struggled to overcome the 1-0 roadblock in the end.
However, this comes despite Wayne Rooney’s incredible efforts to keep the club within the second tier although in the end the 21 point deduction proved too much for the club to overcome. But the England legend admitted that if the takeover does take place then he wants to be the man to rebuild the club and take them back up the pyramid. Rooney also added that he believes this is a “special club” but revealed that if the takeover “doesn’t happen” then he “really fears for where the club will end up”.
"The takeover has to happen. If the takeover doesn't happen, then I really fear for where the club will end up. The club's future is in doubt, if [the takeover] doesn't happen my future is in doubt. So it has to. If it happens [the takeover], then I want to rebuild the club," Rooney told Sky Sports.
“You see the fans what it means to them every week, this is a special club, a big club we are all proud to be at and I want to be the one to bring the happy days back. It is a complex situation. I feel for the players more because we've picked up 52 points and we'd be safe now in normal circumstances.
"We've paid the price for what the previous owner has left behind. It is no one's fault other than the previous owner and we are paying the price. I'm sure it is a sad day for him as well because Mel Morris is a Derby fan, I am sure he'd be disappointed."
