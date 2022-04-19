If takeover does happen then I want to rebuild Derby County, admits Wayne Rooney

However, this comes despite Wayne Rooney’s incredible efforts to keep the club within the second tier although in the end the 21 point deduction proved too much for the club to overcome. But the England legend admitted that if the takeover does take place then he wants to be the man to rebuild the club and take them back up the pyramid. Rooney also added that he believes this is a “special club” but revealed that if the takeover “doesn’t happen” then he “really fears for where the club will end up”.