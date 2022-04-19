I think signing Cristiano Ronaldo was worth the gamble, admits Roy Keane

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer for an initial 15 million euros reported fee as he looked to embark on his second spell at the English club after leaving the club for Real Madrid in 2009.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in sensational goalscoring for the English giants although he has been unable to arrest United’s inconsistent form this campaign. Despite United’s lackadaisical performances in domestic and European competitions, the mercurial Portuguese has scored 21 goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

United are still in the hunt for a top-four spot that will ensure that the Red Devils can secure entry into the Champions League for next season. The Premier League side is set to usher in a new era under a new manager next campaign and will look to count on the talismanic presence of Ronaldo. Former United player Keane asserted that Ronaldo’s time so far has been a success but pointed out specific flaws to improve upon.

“I think it was worth the gamble. In the bigger picture it’s not a great signing because of his age, but I still think he can bring something to the party - and I think he has. But what’s gone on around him, hasn’t been good enough. But I still think Ronaldo could probably show better leadership skills. I know he’s been upset once or twice when he was left out, he clearly wasn’t going to play all the games, but he’s still showing moments - the Tottenham game, some of the European games,” Keane told LADbible.