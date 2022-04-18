We have done everything to keep Erik ten Hag on board, asserts Gary Hamstra
Yesterday at 5:36 PM
Ajax technical director Gary Hamstra has revealed that the club has done everything in its power to convince Erik ten Hag to remain although he admitted that they are examining their options if Ten Hag decides to leave. The Dutch coach is expected to be the next manager of Manchester United.
Manchester United have endured a torrid campaign so far as expectations of challenging for the title have turned into a foregone conclusion. The English club had sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager and decided to undergo a thorough and deliberate process before hiring the right person for the job. United hired Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager for the remainder of the season although he has been unable to turn their fortunes around.
However, during that time the Red Devils shortlisted Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino to be their next manager although reports have indicated that the Ajax boss had won the race to take over the hot seat at Old Trafford. An official announcement is expected to take place at the end of the season as Ajax remain focused on claiming the Eredivisie title. The Dutch club’s technical director Gary Hamstra admitted that they would try to convince ten Hag of staying at the Amsterdam Arena.
"I can be very succinct about that. We have done everything we can and are doing everything we can to keep him on board. Contract extension offered? Yes. More money? Everything that comes with it, without going into detail. Erik can ultimately determine his own future, he is old and wise enough for that. We have two scenarios: we really hope he stays, it makes sense that there is interest in him. And if he doesn't stay, we have to be ready for the second scenario,” Hamstra told GOAL.
