We have done everything to keep Erik ten Hag on board, asserts Gary Hamstra

"I can be very succinct about that. We have done everything we can and are doing everything we can to keep him on board. Contract extension offered? Yes. More money? Everything that comes with it, without going into detail. Erik can ultimately determine his own future, he is old and wise enough for that. We have two scenarios: we really hope he stays, it makes sense that there is interest in him. And if he doesn't stay, we have to be ready for the second scenario,” Hamstra told GOAL.