We are in contact with Robert Lewandowski and want him to stay here, admits Oliver Kahn
Yesterday at 3:29 PM
Bayern CEO Oliver Kahm has asserted that the German side wants to keep a hold of Robert Lewandowski for as long as possible and claimed that Bayern will not be susceptible to external pressure when they engage in talks with the Polish striker. Lewandowski’s current deal ends in less than 18 months.
Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer and the Polish international has gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers of the decade in European football during his time at Bavaria. The 33-year-old has made 369 appearances for the German champions while scoring 340 goals and has also led the team to seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, and one Champions League during his time at the club.
The Polish international could be set to close the curtains on his stint at Bayern as his current contract with the German giants expires at the end of next season. Lewandowski, who has scored 47 goals for Bayern this season, is rumoured to leave the club as he looks to pursue a different challenge before the end of his playing career. However, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn admitted that they will do everything to keep Lewandowski as extension talks are set to start in the near future.
"As of today, Robert has a contract with us for next season. We are in contact with Robert and want him to stay at Bayern for as long as possible. You also have to look at the situation of the players. Robert became a world-class footballer with us. Robert is a player who has the potential to score 30-40 goals every year. Of course, at some point, players like this get the idea that 'I've achieved everything here and won everything'. Then it takes time to convince him to stay here,” Kahn told Sport 1.
“We decide when FC Bayern will start contract talks. We know very well what we owe to this player. It's also about having a respectful exchange with the player. We don't let anyone put us under pressure.” he added.
