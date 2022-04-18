Was shocked at Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche last week, confesses Peter Crouch

Sean Dyche was appointed as the Burnley manager in 2012 as the English manager tried to lead his side to promotion from the Championship into the Premier League. However, he not only did that but he oversaw two successful promotions into the top flight during his stint in charge of the club. The Clarets finished in seventh place in the 2017/18 campaign under Dyche and the Clarets were involved in the Europa League the following year as they witnessed a meterotic rise in stature.