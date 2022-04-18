Was shocked at Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche last week, confesses Peter Crouch
Yesterday at 9:10 PM
Former Burnley striker Peter Crouch has admitted that he was shocked to learn that the English club sacked long-term serving manager Sean Dyche last week and hit out at the owners for making a hasty decision. The English manager was relieved of his managerial duties on Friday due to their poor form.
Sean Dyche was appointed as the Burnley manager in 2012 as the English manager tried to lead his side to promotion from the Championship into the Premier League. However, he not only did that but he oversaw two successful promotions into the top flight during his stint in charge of the club. The Clarets finished in seventh place in the 2017/18 campaign under Dyche and the Clarets were involved in the Europa League the following year as they witnessed a meterotic rise in stature.
The 50-year-old showcased his prowess on numerous occasions as he kept the side in the league for multiple seasons despite their modest spending on recruitment. It hasn’t gone according to plan for Dyche this season as his side has been engaged in a relegation tussle and is in serious danger of dropping down from the premier competition of English football.
A decision was taken by the Burnley hierarchy to relieve Dyche of his managerial duties as they looked to overturn their fortunes and make a strong end to the campaign. In light of that, revered striker Peter Crouch, who spent time working under Dyche, expressed his shock at the decision and hit out at the owners.
“I worked with Sean Dyche for the final six months of my career and was in shock at Burnley’s decision to sack him late last week They could have come straight back up with Sean. Who else would you rather have in charge in the Championship? It doesn’t make any sense. He’s barely had any money over the last 10 years,” Crouch told The Daily Mail.
“To have what he has achieved disregarded makes me worry about the decision-making process at Turf Moor. I feared for Burnley when ALK Capital took over the club last year and the moves they have made since confirm that,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.