Something that everyone dreams about but we’ll see what it brings, reveals Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted that winning the quadruple is everyone’s dream but added that they’ve got a lot of games left in the season. The Reds are in the finals of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League while also being a part of the Premier League title race.

Following Liverpool’s win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, the Reds have ensured themselves a place in this year’s final at Wembley alongside Chelsea. Not only that, their position in the league plus the fact that they’re in the Champions League final has many fans and critics alike believing that they could win the quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup. The historic achievement of winning all four trophies in a season is one that has never been done although Manchester City and Manchester United have come close in the past.

But Jurgen Klopp and his players have played down their chances as while they are in the final and semi-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League respectively, the Reds need the title race to go their way. At the moment, Manchester City are in pole position and that does make things tough which was something that Virgil van Dijk reiterated as well. The Dutchman admitted that winning “every competition you participate in” is the dream but it’s made tougher because of the games left.

“It’s something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in but we will see what it brings. City are still in the pole position in the league, that’s how it is. We are facing Villarreal in the Champions League who are going to be very difficult, obviously the final of this so we will see," Van Dijk said, reported Goal.

“It’s also not something that we take for granted that everyone is fit. Anything can happen, with other teams as well. We just take it day by day and game by game.”

The Liverpool star also praised a few new teammates in Ibrahima Konate and Luiz Diaz, admitting that their impact has been crucial to their performances. The former arrived last summer while the latter arrived during the January transfer window but together the duo have proven to be useful additions to the squad, turning the tide for the Reds.

“He’s (Konate) looking quite impressive for his age as well. He’s very mature but there is still so much to learn for him. Everyone can still improve. He has such a good mentality, he wants to learn, he wants to improve and we are just happy that the players that have come in have adapted so well. Luis, unbelievable first half as well [against City] with the impact he had. We will keep it going. We need everyone until the end of the season,” he added.