Romelu Lukaku's got six weeks to save his Chelsea career if he wants it, reveals Joe Cole

So much so, that the Belgian has been used as a substitute in recent weeks having scored just five goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season and he is yet to score a league goal in 2022. Lukaku was also benched against Crystal Palace, in the FA Cup semi-final, but walked onto the field in the second half only to miss a big chance that could have given Chelsea an even bigger lead. It has many concerned and former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole admitted that time is running out for the Belgian to salvage his Chelsea career.