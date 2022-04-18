Romelu Lukaku's got six weeks to save his Chelsea career if he wants it, reveals Joe Cole
Yesterday at 1:55 PM
Chelsea cult hero Joe Cole has asserted that Romelu Lukaku has six weeks until the end of the season to save his career at the club as the Belgian striker’s misery in front of goal continued in their FA Cup semi-final. The Blues secured a 2-0 victory to progress to the final to face Liverpool.
Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter in the previous summer for his second stint at the club after leaving the London club in 2011. The Belgian striker had undergone stints at Everton, Manchester United, and Inter before making his comeback to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee of £97.5m fee. Lukaku made a massive impact in the opening stages of the current campaign although his form has waned since then which saw the 28-year-old dropped by Thomas Tuchel for his lack of goalscoring impact and overall lacklustre form.
So much so, that the Belgian has been used as a substitute in recent weeks having scored just five goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season and he is yet to score a league goal in 2022. Lukaku was also benched against Crystal Palace, in the FA Cup semi-final, but walked onto the field in the second half only to miss a big chance that could have given Chelsea an even bigger lead. It has many concerned and former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole admitted that time is running out for the Belgian to salvage his Chelsea career.
"He's got six weeks to save his Chelsea career if he wants it. You look at Timo Werner who doesn't give up and when he doesn't score a goal he's offering something else. With Lukaku he wants to be that focal point but he missed a chance and we were in the studio [saying] if it's not going for you, it's not going for you,” Cole told ITV Sport.
"He gets it all wrong, opens his body up and hits the post. And he will be gutted for himself because he's better than that,” he added.
