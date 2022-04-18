Reports | Richarlison looking to leave Everton in search of Champions League football
Yesterday at 1:48 PM
According to Football Insider, Richarlison has told his agent to start looking for a new club as the Brazilian wants to leave Everton in order to play Champions League football next season. The 24-year-old forward signed for the Toffees in the summer of 2018 and has since netted 49 goals.
After a blistering start to his time at Watford, it earned Richarlison a move to Everton with the Toffees spending just under 40 million for the forward. However, the fee turned out to be a bargain as the forward has netted just short of 50 goals for the club over the last four seasons. That includes back to back tallies of 13 goals although injuries and other issues saw Richarlison struggle last term.
That has continued this season with the forward scoring only 6 in the Premier League which is one of the many reasons why the club are embroiled in a battle against relegation. However, that has reportedly upset the forward and with two years left on his current contract, Football Insider has reported that Richarlison is looking to leave. The Toffees and the Brazilian are in talks over a new contract but the 24-year-old has no inclination of signing a new one as he wants to play Champions League football.
The report has further indicated that the forward has already told his agent to find him a new club next summer and has made up his mind that a move away is what he needs to reset his career after struggling to find his footing over the last few seasons. That is whether or not Everton survive the season and Football Insider has further reported that Manchester United are amongst his top suitors with a few others keeping an eye on the situation.
