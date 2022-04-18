Reports | Alexandre Lacazette set to sign for Olympique Lyon on free transfer

It has fans and critics alike worried about the forward’s form although the bigger concern is the fact that Lacazette has less than three months left on his current contract. Negotiations between the two parties haven’t gone down well although it is looking likely that the forward will leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season. However, his next destination has been up in the air although L’Equipe has now reported that a move back to Olympique Lyon is on the cards.