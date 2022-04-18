Reports | Alexandre Lacazette set to sign for Olympique Lyon on free transfer
Yesterday at 2:01 PM
According to L’Equipe, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave the club on a free-transfer next summer and is looking to re-sign for his former club Olympique Lyon. The Frenchman left Lyon in 2017, for England, after making over 250 appearances for the French side, scoring 129 goals.
A lot was expected from Alexandre Lacazette when he signed for Arsenal, in a then club record move, especially as the forward had finished his final season with Olympique Lyon having scored 37 goals across all competitions. But the Frenchman struggled to hit the same heights in England although he consistently hit double figures until this season. This term has seen the 30-year-old struggle immensely to find the net with just 4 league goals and just one in the last three months.
It has fans and critics alike worried about the forward’s form although the bigger concern is the fact that Lacazette has less than three months left on his current contract. Negotiations between the two parties haven’t gone down well although it is looking likely that the forward will leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season. However, his next destination has been up in the air although L’Equipe has now reported that a move back to Olympique Lyon is on the cards.
The Frenchman spent more than a decade at the club before signing for Arsenal and the report has indicated that Lyon president Jean -Michel Aulas approached the forward over a move earlier this year. However, while nothing materialized then, Lacazette is now reportedly keen on signing for his former side and Lyon are confident that they can get their deal over the line next summer. L’Equipe has further reported that the club are also targeting former star Karim Benzema although they believe that Lacazette is the easier option.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.