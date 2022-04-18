Mohamed Salah is a victim of his own success, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 3:27 PM
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold has admitted that teammate Mohamed Salah is a victim of his own success and insisted that the Egyptian has proved himself time countless times for the Merseyside club. Salah has failed to find the net in his last eight appearances for club and country.
Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to become one of the best attackers in world football with his sensational displays in both domestic and European competitions. The 29-year-old has taken his performances up a notch this season as he has scored 28 goals and registered 11 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. The Liverpool star has only found the target just once though in his last 12 appearances as he looks to turn around his form to make a strong end to the season.
The 29-year-old is still the top scorer for the Reds in the current campaign despite failing to score for club and country in their last eight games. The Egyptian has been criticized for his lifeless performances in recent weeks although Alexander Arnold feels that Salah is a victim of his own success.
“I think it’s unfair. The levels he gets himself too, he’s kind of a victim of his own success. He’s still top goalscorer, he’s one behind me in terms of assists and people are saying he’s having a bad run of form?! He’s nearly top goalscorer in the Champions League as well,” the Liverpool defender told reporters at a press conference.
“What he has done for us over the last five seasons has been outstanding. Look, it’s unfair for people to say he is going through a bad patch. We all have belief that he is going to score goals for us. It’s only a matter of time before he puts it in the back of the net again,” he added
