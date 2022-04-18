Mohamed Salah is a victim of his own success, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to become one of the best attackers in world football with his sensational displays in both domestic and European competitions. The 29-year-old has taken his performances up a notch this season as he has scored 28 goals and registered 11 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. The Liverpool star has only found the target just once though in his last 12 appearances as he looks to turn around his form to make a strong end to the season.