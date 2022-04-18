Its time to win the final at Wembley and get our payback, claims Mason Mount
Yesterday at 5:31 PM
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted that he is keen to face Liverpool in the finals of the FA Cup and exact their revenge on Liverpool who beat them in the Carabao Cup finals to condemn Chelsea to defeat. The London club beat Crystal Palace in the semi-finals to advance into the finals.
Chelsea rebounded back from their Champions League exit on Tuesday by digging deep and claiming victory over Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The European champions dominated possession in the early parts of the game although Palace looked dangerous on the break with them even forcing Edouard Mendy into a crucial save to deny Cheikhou Kouyate just before the break.
Chelsea ultimately made the breakthrough in the 65th minute as Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck a volley into the back of the net before Mount then doubled his side's lead as he slotted the ball home in the 76th minute to claim a 2-0 victory. The Blues will now face Liverpool in the final and the two sides will now meet again in the finals after their last encounter in the Carabao Cup final in February. Mount revealed his intention of mounting payback over Liverpool in the finals of the competition on May 14.
"It's definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley, it's five finals I've lost. Now it's time to get our payback. We are here, we were here last season in the FA Cup Final in a game that means an unbelievable lot for us because it is the FA Cup, the most prestigious and most traditional cup in the world maybe and played at Wembley, so there are not a lot of bigger games to be a part of,” Mount told Sky Sports.
"That is why we are grateful and we will be well prepared because we play against one of the strongest teams in the world. It will be another hard fight, given the quality and run of form of Liverpool. It will be unbelievably difficult to beat them, but this is what a cup final is all about,” he added.
