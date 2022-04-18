Eden Hazard is not going to let Real Madrid go until he has proven himself, reveals Kylian Hazard
Yesterday at 3:41 PM
Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian Hazard believes that the Belgian forward won’t leave Real Madrid until he proves himself there but added that if Florentino Perez doesn’t want him to stay, then he might leave. The 31-year-old signed for the Los Blancos in 2019 but has endured an injury hit spell so far.
There was more than a lot of hype after Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 especially after all the rumours and talk of the Belgian moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the story hasn’t gone according to plan as the forward has instead been forced to endure several spells out with injuries after injuries after injuries. So much so, that Hazard has only netted six goals and 10 assists over the last three seasons which has seen rumours indicate that he could leave.
The 31-year-old has been linked with a move back to England amidst interest from Chelsea and even Arsenal although nothing has materialized. However, Kylian Hazard has revealed that his brother won’t leave the Santiago Bernabeu until he has proven himself at the club. But the younger Hazard also added that if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants him out, then the 31-year-old will leave.
"He's not going to let Real go until he's proven he's the strongest there. He's proven himself at every club he's been to, and for me, he doesn't want to leave. I don't think he's going to leave. If the president wants him to leave, if he knows he has no chance to play, then I don't think that he will stay. But I can assure you of one thing: he will do everything to prove that he is the best player at Real,” Kylian told RTBF.
