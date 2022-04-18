Eden Hazard is not going to let Real Madrid go until he has proven himself, reveals Kylian Hazard

"He's not going to let Real go until he's proven he's the strongest there. He's proven himself at every club he's been to, and for me, he doesn't want to leave. I don't think he's going to leave. If the president wants him to leave, if he knows he has no chance to play, then I don't think that he will stay. But I can assure you of one thing: he will do everything to prove that he is the best player at Real,” Kylian told RTBF.