What Timo Werner has done is exactly what Romelu Lukaku needs to do, proclaims Thomas Tuchel

A lot was expected from Romelu Lukaku when he signed for Chelsea , for a club record fee, last summer but the Belgian has failed to impress. In fact, with Lukaku’s arrival, many believed that the Blues had the perfect squad to challenge for every trophy possible but Thomas Tuchel’s side has fallen well short in the end. However, the 28-year-old hasn’t been the only forward to mis-fire for Chelsea with Timo Werner also struggling ever since his move in the summer of 2020.

But the German has slowly but steadily found a place in Thomas Tuchel’s team although he is yet to find his prolific form that made Chelsea buy him in the first place. Yet despite that, Tuchel has used Werner as an example for Lukaku and asked the Belgian to be patient and keep working hard in order to find his best form. He also added that he has been impressed with Lukaku’s form recently but believes that he needs to keep working to get back to his best.

"What Timo has done is exactly what [Lukaku] needs to do. Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds. Now [Werner] has made it difficult to leave him out," Tuchel stated, reported Goal.

“I’m impressed, he was very, very good in the last two games. These were two games when he was much better than in any other game and he showed what he is capable of. Everybody thinks we as managers do the line-up, and of course we do. But in the end the players take care that you don’t leave them out, they do it in training or in games, and of course in games it’s the opportunity for everybody."