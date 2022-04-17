We have a lot of games left but we’ll fight to lift quadruple this season, claims Sadio Mane

That is something no English side has ever won all four trophies in a season although Manchester City and Manchester United have come close in the past. But in light of that, Sadio Mane revealed that the team are ready and will fight until the very end although they still have a lot of games left to play. The 30-year-old forward also added that he’s pleased with his brace against City and that the win came because the team played well as a whole.