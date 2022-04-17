We have a lot of games left but we’ll fight to lift quadruple this season, claims Sadio Mane
Yesterday at 4:50 PM
In light of Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final win, Sadio Mane has claimed that the Reds will fight until the very end to lift a historic quadruple. The Anfield side is in the semi-finals of the Champions League and is in contention for the Premier League title, having already lifted the Carabao Cup.
A sensational first half blitz, that included two goals from Sadio Mane, saw Liverpool race to a 3-0 lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. The Cityzens did find a way to score two goals in the second half but somehow, the Reds held on and secured their place in the FA Cup final. That combined with their place in the Champions League semi-final and their status in the Premier League, has many fans believing that a historic quadruple is on the cards.
That is something no English side has ever won all four trophies in a season although Manchester City and Manchester United have come close in the past. But in light of that, Sadio Mane revealed that the team are ready and will fight until the very end although they still have a lot of games left to play. The 30-year-old forward also added that he’s pleased with his brace against City and that the win came because the team played well as a whole.
"We will see. We have a lot of games to go, we will try to do our best. It’s a dream, for sure. We’ll go for it, we will fight for it," Mane told Liverpool’s official website.
"[I am] very happy to score the two goals for the team. But I think the performance of the team [on Saturday] was fantastic, every single player enjoyed the game because we did the right things at the right time. And it paid off. To be honest, I think from the start of the game we played very well. We started very well. Everybody was on the front foot, we pressed them high.
"We pushed them to make a mistake and for that we got our reward. That’s Liverpool, that’s our style of play. Of course, it was not easy for them. I think that made the difference."
