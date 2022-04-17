Think semi-final against Manchester City was one of our best performances, gushes Jurgen Klopp

Things did change in the second half as goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva saw City fight back but it wasn’t enough for the Cityzens as Liverpool held on for a place in the final. It saw Jurgen Klopp praise his side’s performance and he believes that it was one of the best games of football that the Reds have played since he arrived at the club. He also added that they could have decided the game earlier as they had the chances but while they didn’t do it, the result was fair given the performances.