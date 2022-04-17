Reports | Marseille preparing permanent move for Schalke attacker Amine Harit
Yesterday at 3:15 PM
According to FootMercato, Marseille are looking into permanently signing on-loan Schalke attacker Amine Harit next summer despite interest from Villarreal and Sevilla. The 24-year-old signed for the Ligue 1 side last summer and has impressed for the club, contributing to six league goals.
Ever since his beyond impressive 2019/20 season with Schalke where he contributed to 17 goals across all competitions, many expected Amine Harit to replicate that consistently. But the attacking midfielder struggled to do so in his third season although that had more to do with Schalke’s struggles as the club finished bottom of the table and got relegated. Yet it earned Harit a new lease of life in France as he left on loan for Olympique Marseille although things didn’t start off well.
Injuries and a struggle to adapt to the more physical league saw the 24-year-old struggle despite a flying start with two goal contributions in his first two games. But things have changed over the last few weeks with Harit finding his footing, contributing to four goals in as many league games. It has seen interest in him rise with Sevilla and Villarreal looking into a move but FootMercato has reported that Marseille are keen on making the loan-spell permanent.
The report has indicated that the French side are already in talks with Schalke and believe that they can get a deal done before the summer window opens despite the interest from Spain. However, if Schalke do make their return to the Bundesliga at the end of this season, then FootMercato has reported that any chance of a move reduces although the 24-year-old is open to staying in France.
