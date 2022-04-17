Reports | Marseille preparing permanent move for Schalke attacker Amine Harit

Ever since his beyond impressive 2019/20 season with Schalke where he contributed to 17 goals across all competitions, many expected Amine Harit to replicate that consistently. But the attacking midfielder struggled to do so in his third season although that had more to do with Schalke’s struggles as the club finished bottom of the table and got relegated. Yet it earned Harit a new lease of life in France as he left on loan for Olympique Marseille although things didn’t start off well.