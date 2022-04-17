Reports | Barcelona re-ignite their interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez
Last Sunday at 2:45 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona are once again looking into a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez next summer with the club keen on signing the Argentine. The 24-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the past but no move has ever materialized.
Ever since he signed for Inter Milan, from River Plate, in the summer of 2018, Lautaro Martinez has thrived for the Nerazzurri even successfully replacing Mauro Icardi. That alone has come as a shock to many with Martinez netting 66 goals and 23 assists in just four seasons for the club. That includes 16 goals and 3 assists this season which has Inter Milan sitting just two points behind league leaders AC Milan.
However, his form and consistency has seen the 24-year-old pop back on Barcelona’s radar as Sport has reported that the La Liga giants are once again looking at a potential move next summer. The Argentine was once heavily linked with a move to Barcelona although nothing ever materialized as Inter refused to part ways. But the situation has changed now as the Nerazzurri are open to a move for Martinez although they are looking to keep him if possible.
Not only that, Sport has reported that Inter are also willing to accept a player plus cash deal which will reduce the overall asking price for Barcelona and that is something the Camp Nou side are open to. The La Liga giants are planning on another culling next summer with more than a few heads set to be placed on the chopping block.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.