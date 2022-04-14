Knock me out if I am not happy after qualifying for semi-finals of Champions League, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

"The day when we qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League and I'm not happy, come here and knock me out - it would make no sense. We made seven changes for good reason, and played a really good first half where I liked a lot of things. It's difficult to keep 100 percent concentrated, the opposition will celebrate that they got a draw, a result here, but we didn't have the perfect mindset in that moment,” Klopp told BT Sport.