If you want individual trophies you have to win with the team, proclaims Mohamed Salah

"I write about winning the Champions League again, the Premier League. It motivates me during the season. I see myself having a good season, I think, again, if you want individual trophies, you have to win them with the team. In my first season here I scored 44 goals, so if you conquer things with the team, you conquer the individual ones. I hope this season we win big trophies for the individual ones to come automatically,” he added.