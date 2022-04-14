If you want individual trophies you have to win with the team, proclaims Mohamed Salah
Today at 6:09 PM
Mohamed Salah has revealed the finer details of his personal life that directly contributes to his success on the pitch and the Egyptian emphasized on how securing trophies with the team drives him on more than individual success. The Egyptian winger’s current deal expires at the end of next season.
Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. The Egyptian has since gone on to become one of the best-attacking players in football with his scintillating displays in domestic and European competitions.
The Liverpool winger has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 20 league goals in 26 appearances. The Egyptian international has helped his team be in the mix to achieve a quadruple this season as he looks to guide his team through some tricky fixtures across domestic and European competitions.
Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and is the frontrunner to lift the individual award again this season. The Liverpool star revealed some details on what makes him tick and what contributes to his success on the pitch.
"I am very honest with myself. I sit after each season, flat traces on what to evolve. And I'm going after it. I'm very honest with myself. On my vacation, I'm alone. Facing the sea, alone, I write what I want to evolve to go after. The more open and honest with me I am, the better. I write a lot,” Salah told ESPN.
"I write about winning the Champions League again, the Premier League. It motivates me during the season. I see myself having a good season, I think, again, if you want individual trophies, you have to win them with the team. In my first season here I scored 44 goals, so if you conquer things with the team, you conquer the individual ones. I hope this season we win big trophies for the individual ones to come automatically,” he added.
