Reports | Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski to discuss his future over next few weeks
Today at 10:10 PM
According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich will sit down with Robert Lewandowski’s agents and representatives in order to discuss the Polish forward’s future at the German club. The 33-year-old’s current contract at the club expires in the summer of 2023 and contract negotiations have stalled.
Ever since he signed for Bayern Munich, few players on the planet have been as consistent and lethal for Bayern Munich with Robert Lewandowski hitting double figures for goals in every season. But as he has gotten older, the Polish forward has only gotten better with him breaking Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga season record last term, at the age of 32. However, things have taken a turn for the even better as Lewandowski is on par to break his own goal-scoring record this season.
The forward has already netted 32 league goals, in 29 appearances, and has also scored 13 Champions League goals in just 10 appearances. But with less than fifteen months left on his current contract, there is a growing concern that Bayern Munich will be forced to sell him next summer. That is especially after reports indicated that contract talks stalled with the Bavarians not willing to meet Lewandowski’s salary demands. However, Sky Sports has reported that the situation has changed and that the two sides will meet to discuss his future.
There has been interest from all across Europe but Bayern Munich are keen on keeping their superstar striker at the club and are thus willing to negotiate even now. However, reports have indicated that Lewandowski is keeping his options open especially given his wish to play in Spain or England somewhere in the near future. That has attracted attention from Barcelona, Manchester United and a few others although no move has materialized yet.
