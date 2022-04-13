Reports | Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski to discuss his future over next few weeks

Ever since he signed for Bayern Munich, few players on the planet have been as consistent and lethal for Bayern Munich with Robert Lewandowski hitting double figures for goals in every season. But as he has gotten older, the Polish forward has only gotten better with him breaking Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga season record last term, at the age of 32. However, things have taken a turn for the even better as Lewandowski is on par to break his own goal-scoring record this season.