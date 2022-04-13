Players will no longer have any arguments under Erik ten Hag, proclaims Rafael van der Vaart
Today at 9:58 PM
Former Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart believes that the players at Manchester United will have no arguments for playing badly as Erik ten Hag will drop them from the squad. The Ajax boss is reportedly in advanced talks to become the Red Devils’ next permanent manager, from the start of next season.
Over the last few years while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had slowly but steadily improved the team, they struggled to do anything memorable. So much so, that the Norwegian eventually lost his job after a poor run of form and his interim replacement Ralf Rangnick has struggled to get the team into whipping shape again. That has worried many fans and critics alike although the situation has changed with Erik ten Hag reportedly set to become the next Manchester United manager.
The Dutchman has worked wonders at Ajax and turned them into one of the best teams in world football despite the Eredivisie giants struggling a few years ago. It shows the quality and talent that Ten Hag possess and Rafael van der Vaart believes that it’s time for United’s players to shape up and start performing. The former Dutch star also added that the squad will no longer have an excuse for playing badly as Ten Hag will drop them if they don’t play up to his levels.
“As a player you no longer have any arguments. Coaches have been sent away and they have a great squad, but they play really badly. It's not always the coach's fault. Now there will be a trainer who will be very clear,” Van de Vaart told Ziggo Sport.
"You can say: Ten Hag is not the big name in England. That may also be an advantage, because he is going to give his plan very clearly. If you don't cooperate, you will likely be thrown out."
