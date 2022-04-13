Players will no longer have any arguments under Erik ten Hag, proclaims Rafael van der Vaart

The Dutchman has worked wonders at Ajax and turned them into one of the best teams in world football despite the Eredivisie giants struggling a few years ago. It shows the quality and talent that Ten Hag possess and Rafael van der Vaart believes that it’s time for United’s players to shape up and start performing. The former Dutch star also added that the squad will no longer have an excuse for playing badly as Ten Hag will drop them if they don’t play up to his levels.