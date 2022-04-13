Our plan for me has gone well so I can play part in Europa League quarter-final, reveals Aaron Ramsey

On loan Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he has had a slow start to his time at Rangers because he needed to build fitness but can now play a part for the Ibrox side. The Gers shocked Europe when they signed the Welsh midfielder on loan but he has struggled to make an impact.

Ever since he signed for Juventus, Aaron Ramsey struggled to make a consistent impact for the Italian giants with injuries playing a key role. However, when fit, the Welshman thrived for the Turin giants although he only managed to contribute to 12 goals in 70 appearances. But with Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival, it saw Ramsey’s game-time reduce even further with him eventually leaving on loan to Rangers in January.

Yet the Welsh midfielder has struggled with the Gers as well thanks to a lack of fitness but he has slowly but steadily been making his way back into the fray. So much so, that Ramsey netted twice in his last three league games which has many fans excited at the fact that he could play a part in their Europa League quarter-final against Braga. The 31-year-old believes the same as well and he revealed the fact that his progress has been slow because they had a plan to get him back to fitness, so that he can play a part now.

"Obviously we've had a bit of a plan for me over the last few weeks. It's gone along pretty well so hopefully now I can play a part in this game and show what I'm capable of doing by helping the team to progress to the next round,” Ramsey said, reported Sky Sports.

"I'm feeling good. The thing that I've been lacking over the last few years is consistency. I can still produce the numbers required and what I used to do. There are no issues with that, it's just about getting that consistency going and getting into a bit of a rhythm. Over the last few weeks I've felt better and felt stronger. Now these games are coming thick and fast, hopefully I can play big parts in these games and show what I'm capable of doing."

However, Rangers have endured a tough season so far as they lost Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa thirteen games into the season but have since recovered. So much so, that they are now in the Scottish Cup semi-final, where they face Celtic, and are six points behind their Old Firm rivals in the league with five games left. That combined with the Europa League quarter-final piles the pressure on but Ramsey believes that he and the squad will have no problem with that.

"I came here to win. To have the opportunity to play and show what I am capable of doing. But the main thing was that we're in three competitions and we want to be successful in all of them. There is pressure on you here. I've been in clubs under this kind of pressure before and that's what I enjoy. Hopefully we can make it a successful season,” he added.