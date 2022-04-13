It is unbelievably difficult to win a quadruple and it never happens, exclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 10:15 PM
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it is unbelievably difficult to win a clean sweep of four major trophies and downplayed his team’s chances of achieving the dream due to fixture congestion and telecast demands. Liverpool are in the mix for claiming the FA Cup, Champions League, and the Premier League.
Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday in a high-stakes match that had huge implications for the ongoing heated title race. The result determined that Liverpool occupies second place in the standings while being one point behind City with seven games to play for until the remainder of the season.
The Reds are also in the mix for achieving Champions League glory as they play Benfica in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday. But while they have already won the Carabao Cup, the Merseyside giant faces Manchester City once again in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday as they continue their pursuit of securing all available silverware.
But in light of that Jurgen Klopp downplayed suggestions that Liverpool could win a quadruple this season as he believes that the fixture congestion is the biggest hurdle they will face and that it will be tough to overcome for his side.
"Liverpool is hot and everyone wants to see them — the TV stations couldn’t care less. It’s just not OK. If we play a Champions League semi-final, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster who would put the one team in the semi-finals — it might be two or three English teams — on at 12.30. That’s why it never happens, because nobody cares. It’s unbelievably difficult,” Klopp said in a press conference.
“We are still in three competitions and we play City, you saw how difficult that was. We play Benfica tomorrow and how can I sit here thinking about winning the Champions League? I don’t. We just try to squeeze everything out to stay as long in the competition as somehow possible and then be there in the final, hopefully, or in the league to make the last decisive step,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.