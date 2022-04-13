I still have two years and will give everything until I'm at this club, insists Granit Xhaka

Arsenal signed Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016 for a £35 million fee and the midfielder has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the Gunners squad. The Swiss international has made 243 appearances for the London club while scoring 13 goals and registering 22 assists across all competitions.

The 29-year-old has helped his side claim two FA Cups during his time at the club so far. In recent years, the midfielder has been a controversial figure among the Gunners supporters due to his poor disciplinary record and inapproriate reaction after being booed by the fans in 2019.

Xhaka was stripped of his captaincy duties under then-manager Unai Emery but the Swiss midfielder has flourished under Mikel Arteta. Xhaka snubbed a transfer in favour of staying in London in the past summer and the midfielder wishes to increase the bond between the players and the supporters.

"I want to have a better relationship with the people outside, with the fans. To be closer with them. We never meet them, we never have a conversation with them. They are only seeing us on the pitch, for 90 minutes, and goodbye. They don't know how we trained before, they don't know how you feel, they don't know if you have problems with your family, they don't know a lot of points,” Xhaka told Players' Tribune.