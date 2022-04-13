Don't know how it is in Madrid but in Barcelona we have to win by playing well, proclaims Xavi Hernandez

Real Madrid overcame a resurgent Chelsea side at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second-leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League to claim a 5-4 aggregate victory. A Karim Benzema hattrick in the first leg plus goals from Benzema and Rodrgyo in the second leg, ensured the win for the Los Blancos. That was despite the fact that Chelsea managed to take control of proceedings and score thrice in the second leg, which broke the tie and had put them ahead 4-3 in the aggregate scoreline momentarily.

However, Rodrygo's effort forced the game into extra-time where Benzema came up with the heroics once again to score the decisive goal that ensured Real's place in the semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win. In light of that, Barcelona coach Xavi admitted that arch-rivals Madrid do not have the pressure to play well in every game, unlike his team.

"We at Barcelona look at the history of the team. When Cruyff arrived he established certain bases to play well. Win by playing well. This is how we Catalans are. This is how we live it. I don't know how it is in Madrid. Madrid has a spectacular competitive gene, but Barca is another story,” Xavi told reporters in a press conference

“This is Barca. We have the obligation to win and play well. It's not worth it for us to win 1-0 and in the 90th minute. We are Barca. It's about being excellent in everything we do. There is no comparison. Barca is the most difficult and demanding club. We have an obligation to win by playing well. This is the difficult thing in football. That is why this is the most difficult club in the world,” he added.