Court of Arbitration for Sport suspend UEFA’s decision for partial closure at Wanda Metropolitano
Today at 10:01 PM
In a statement, Atletico Madrid have confirmed that the CAS has suspended UEFA’s decision to partially close the Wanda Metropolitano which means all fans with tickets can attend their next game. The latest development comes after UEFA were unhappy with the fans’ behavior at the Etihad Stadium.
Following Manchester City’s win, at the Etihad Stadium, in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid, it saw the away fans react badly. More than a few were found throwing objects at the players during the game alongside discriminatory behaviour with the Los Rojiblancos charged after the fact. However, unhappy with the behaviour, UEFA decided to partially close the Wanda Metropolitano for one UEFA competition game.
That happened to be the quarter-final clash against Manchester City although the Spanish side were unhappy at the decision and decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The decision has now been unveiled and Atletico Madrid have revealed that CAS has suspended UEFA’s decision for partial closure. That means that any fans with tickets will be allowed into the stadium to watch the second leg of the quarter-final.
"[CAS] granted our request and suspended the partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano; all members and fans with a season ticket or seat for tonight's game will be able to access the stadium,” reads the statement.
El TAS atiende nuestra solicitud y suspende cautelarmente la clausura parcial del Wanda Metropolitano; todos los socios y aficionados con un abono o localidad para el partido de esta noche podrán acceder al estadio.— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 13, 2022
