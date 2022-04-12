Would love if Fernandinho stayed and we will talk at end of season, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 9:06 PM
Pep Guardiola has asserted that he had no prior knowledge of Fernandinho’s departure and indicated that he hopes to see the Brazilian stay at the club beyond the duration of his deal and will engage in talks at the end of the season. The Brazilian announced he will leave the club in the summer.
Fernandinho signed for Manchester City from Shakhtar in the summer of 2013 and became one of their most important signings of the past decade. The Brazilian established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and cemented his name in the starting lineup under Pep Guardiola consistently. The 36-year-old also made 373 while winning 12 trophies along the way, although he has slipped down the pecking order in recent years with the arrival of Rodri.
So much so, that Fernandinho revealed, earlier this season, that he plans to head back to his home nation this summer when his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the current season, in the summer of 2022. However, Pep Guardiola revealed that he wasn’t aware of Fernandinho’s situation and insisted that he will aim to convince the midfielder to reverse his decision and extend his time at the club.
“Oh. I didn't know. You give me the news. I didn't hear it. We will see what happens. I don't know what will happen. He is so important. I'll ask him. At the end of the season we talk, maybe it's because of his family. I would love it [if he stayed]. We will talk. The role he plays this season, I like the people who behave behind the scenes. I know what he has done, behind me, he handles many of our players and stars for the benefit of the team,” Guardiola said in his press conference.
“I praise him and he was here when I arrive. Raheem [Sterling], Kevin [De Bruyne], John [Stones], a few players. We know him well, from day one to now always here,” he added.
