UEFA provisionally suspend Bodo/Glimt manager and Roma coach after alleged altercation

Despite Bodo/Glimt beating AS Roma 6-1 in the Europa Conference League group stages, many expected Roma to walk away with a convincing win in the first leg of the quarter-finals. However, the Norwegian side had other ideas as despite Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goal just before the half-time break, Bodo/Glimt walked away as 2-1 winners with a late winner giving them a lead in the first leg.