UEFA provisionally suspend Bodo/Glimt manager and Roma coach after alleged altercation
Today at 8:03 PM
In a statement, UEFA have confirmed that they have provisionally suspended both Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Roma goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos after their alleged altercation. The two reportedly had a dispute in the tunnel after the Norwegian side earned a shock 2-1 win over Roma.
Despite Bodo/Glimt beating AS Roma 6-1 in the Europa Conference League group stages, many expected Roma to walk away with a convincing win in the first leg of the quarter-finals. However, the Norwegian side had other ideas as despite Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goal just before the half-time break, Bodo/Glimt walked away as 2-1 winners with a late winner giving them a lead in the first leg.
However, the game was marred by a reported dispute in the tunnel after the final whistle with Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen accused of attacking Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. But the Norwegian side claimed that Roma goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos was the instigator and thus both sides filed a complaint with UEFA. European football’s governing body confirmed that they have provisionally suspended both men until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body comes to an agreement.
“FK Bodø/Glimt head coach, Mr. Kjetil Knutsen, and AS Roma goalkeeper coach, Mr. Nuno Santos, are provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition matches. They’ll be suspended until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case, in accordance with Article 49 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), for prima facie violations of Articles 11(2)(b) and 15(1)(g) DR," reads the statement.
That hasn’t gone down well with the Norwegian side as they released a statement on the same and revealed that they are shocked at the decision and are set to appeal the same.
“We are surprised and shocked by UEFA's decision. We will appeal, and will work on it throughout the evening. Beyond that, we currently have no comments,” reads the statement.
