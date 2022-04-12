Reports | Robert Lewandowski keen to make Barcelona switch this summer

The German club will have to sell the Pole this summer if they desire to not lose him on a free transfer as Lewandowski's contract ends in 2023. Several top European teams are monitoring the striker’s situation in Germany and Barcelona is understood to be keen on winning the race for his signature. The Catalan club identifies Lewandowski as the right man who can guarantee them at least 30 goals per season and are willing to offer him a lucrative contract of two or three years worth up to €30m-€35m.