Reports | Robert Lewandowski keen to make Barcelona switch this summer
Today at 9:44 PM
According to reports from Sky Sports Deutschland, Barcelona are eager to seal the signature of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and have engaged in initial talks over a potential move. The Bayern striker’s current deal ends in less than 18 months leaving the door open for a possible move.
Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 and the Polish international has gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers of the decade in European football during his time at Bavaria. The 33-year-old has made 369 appearances for the German champions while scoring 340 goals and has also led the team to seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, and one Champions League during his time at the club.
However, Lewandowski's time in Germany may be coming to an end as according to a report from Sky Sports Deutschland, the former Dortmund star is keen to make a switch to Barcelona as it would fulfil his dream to play in La Liga and boost his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in his newer surroundings. The striker, who has scored 46 goals in 40 appearances this season, has not made a final decision on his future at Bayern although it is understood that a departure is on the cards for the striker.
The German club will have to sell the Pole this summer if they desire to not lose him on a free transfer as Lewandowski's contract ends in 2023. Several top European teams are monitoring the striker’s situation in Germany and Barcelona is understood to be keen on winning the race for his signature. The Catalan club identifies Lewandowski as the right man who can guarantee them at least 30 goals per season and are willing to offer him a lucrative contract of two or three years worth up to €30m-€35m.
