Reports | Manchester United reach verbal agreement with Erik ten Hag to be their next manager

The Dutchman is expected to join on a contract for up to four years as he looks to take charge of the English club ahead of next season. Ajax are understood to be aware of the situation and are in talks with United over the official details of the compensation. Any written agreement or official announcement will not take place until Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on April 17th and it is understood that Ten Hag’s coaching staff will also be finalized in due course as United want to be respectful in their proceedings.