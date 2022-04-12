Reports | Manchester United reach verbal agreement with Erik ten Hag to be their next manager
Yesterday at 11:49 PM
According to the Athletic, Erik Ten Hag has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United to be their next permanent manager and will be rewarded with a four year contract as he looks to set to take charge next season. The Dutchman was considered the frontrunner for the role at the English club.
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino were considered the frontrunners to be the next manager of Manchester United as they looked to make the right decision after thorough deliberation and contemplation. However, reports have indicated that the Ajax manager would be the easier option to hire as the Dutch club expects him to leave and has been easy to negotiate with.
PSG, on the other hand, will, reportedly, only part company with Pochettino on their terms and not that of another club. It is understood Ten Hag's compensation price is a lowly £1.7m compared to £15m for Pochettino which attracted Manchester United and reports have indicated that a deal has been inching closer to completion. That has now crossed the line as transfer expert David Ornstein has reported that Ten Hag has agreed verbally to be the next manager of United although the final details are still being finalized.
The Dutchman is expected to join on a contract for up to four years as he looks to take charge of the English club ahead of next season. Ajax are understood to be aware of the situation and are in talks with United over the official details of the compensation. Any written agreement or official announcement will not take place until Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on April 17th and it is understood that Ten Hag’s coaching staff will also be finalized in due course as United want to be respectful in their proceedings.
Ten Hag is set to end his storied spell at Ajax as the 52-year-old has guided his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 while also securing the Eredivisie title in 2019.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach verbal agreement in principle with Erik Ten Hag to become next permanent manager. #MUFC will need agreement with #Ajax (who are aware) & to finalise contract (up to 4yrs). No announcement til after Dutch Cup final @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/VTVzg6gCGx— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 12, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.