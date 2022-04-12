Manchester United and others were interested but made family decision, reveals Dimitri Payet

After a sensational start to his career in England, West Ham handed Dimitri Payet a massive new contract with the hopes of building their team around him. However, things soured within six months as the Frenchman became very unhappy with the Hammers and eventually left for Olympique Marseille again, six months after signing a new deal. But the move has proved to be a great one for Payet, as he has thrived on his return to France.