Manchester United and others were interested but made family decision, reveals Dimitri Payet
Today at 8:02 PM
Olympique Marseille captain Dimitri Payet has revealed that he rejected a move to Manchester United and a few others for Marseille because it was the best decision for him and his family. The 35-year-old left West Ham in 2017, after spending 18 months, and re-signed for the Stade Velodrome side.
After a sensational start to his career in England, West Ham handed Dimitri Payet a massive new contract with the hopes of building their team around him. However, things soured within six months as the Frenchman became very unhappy with the Hammers and eventually left for Olympique Marseille again, six months after signing a new deal. But the move has proved to be a great one for Payet, as he has thrived on his return to France.
So much so, that the now 35-year-old has consistently hit double figures for goals or assists with the club, playing a key role in them consistently achieving European football. But Payet reportedly had a chance to stay in England and the Frenchman confirmed that the Red Devils were interested but he rejected the move for his family. The attacker also added that he doesn’t regret doing that as it was a football choice and family choice.
“I’m not someone who lives with regrets. I made a choice, which was just as much related to football as it was to family, to come back to Marseille. There were other clubs, big clubs. There were Manchester United and others. It was a personal and family choice. I think it was the best for me and my family,” Payet said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.