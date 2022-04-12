Lionel Messi left and tried experience but it’s time to return home, proclaims Dani Alves

It has seen a surge of support emerge from Barcelona with Xavi Hernandez, Joan Laporta and a few others opening the doors for a potential move back. So much so, that Dani Alves has become the latest to do the same as he admitted that he wants to have one last dance with Messi at Barcelona before he retires. The full-back also added that the forward has had his experience with PSG and it is time for him to make his return home, if he wants to.