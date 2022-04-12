Lionel Messi left and tried experience but it’s time to return home, proclaims Dani Alves
Barcelona full-back Dani Alves believes that it’s time for Lionel Messi to return to the Camp Nou if he wants and play alongside him before they retire under Xavi Hernandez’ tutelage. The Argentine left the Camp Nou last summer and signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free-transfer.
A lot was expected when Lionel Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain, on a free-transfer, last summer but injuries and an adaptation period has seen him struggle. So much so, that the Argentine has scored just three goals in the Ligue 1 although he has contributed to 14 assists in 20 games in the same tournament and netted five goals in the Champions League. It shows just how much the 34-year-old still has to offer the world although whistles and jeers have been directed at him by supporters recently.
It has seen a surge of support emerge from Barcelona with Xavi Hernandez, Joan Laporta and a few others opening the doors for a potential move back. So much so, that Dani Alves has become the latest to do the same as he admitted that he wants to have one last dance with Messi at Barcelona before he retires. The full-back also added that the forward has had his experience with PSG and it is time for him to make his return home, if he wants to.
“I don’t know what he thinks or wants to do. He could come back for a little year with me for a 'last dance'. Why not? There’s nowhere better than here. We cannot be better off than at Barça. He left and tried the experience. It’s time to return home if he wants,” Alves told Sport.
However, the larger question looming on the horizon is Alves’ future at the club as he only signed a short term contract when he re-signed in January. It expires in January and reports have indicated that the full-back’s future is up in the air although Alves admitted that he will “fight until the end” and then see what happens.
“No. I'm going to do the same as in my first spell: fight until the end. When I'm on a mission, I give myself to it with everything. I want to give my best version, be well. When the season is over they will let me know if I continue or not.
“No regrets. We are older now. The most important thing for me is transparency. It won't be a problem if they come and tell me to my face that I can't continue,” he added.
