I am very happy to depend on Karim Benzema, gushes Carlo Ancelotti

The 34-year-old has scored 11 goals in Europe this season and is only behind Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts but he trails the Pole by a solitary goal. The France international scored a brace in their domestic fixture against Celta Vigo on Saturday and will hope to replicate his talismanic performance for the Blancos in the second leg of the tie. In light of that, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti admitted that he is happy to depend on his star striker to provide the goods to deliver success for them in this campaign.