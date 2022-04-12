I am very happy to depend on Karim Benzema, gushes Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 7:58 PM
Carlo Ancelotti has asserted that the Spanish side has always depended on their star players such as Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema while admitting that he is happy to continue relying on the French striker. Benzema will hope to take his side past Chelsea on Tuesday.
Karim Benzema continued his marvellous goalscoring form last week as he scored a hattrick to condemn Chelsea to a 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Frenchman made history last week as he became just the fourth player in the European competition's history to score back-to-back hattricks in the competition following his treble against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.
The 34-year-old has scored 11 goals in Europe this season and is only behind Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts but he trails the Pole by a solitary goal. The France international scored a brace in their domestic fixture against Celta Vigo on Saturday and will hope to replicate his talismanic performance for the Blancos in the second leg of the tie. In light of that, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti admitted that he is happy to depend on his star striker to provide the goods to deliver success for them in this campaign.
"The season is showing that we have two forwards who have been shining out, Vinicius Jr and Benzema. In the past we had Karim, Cristiano or Gareth Bale who scored many goals. To say that we are dependent on Benzema is true, no reason to hide it. Happy to have this dependency, quite happy. I am very happy to depend on Karim Benzema,” Ancelotti told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
