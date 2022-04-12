Harry Maguire has been great for England as they play football that suits him, asserts Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of £80 million making him the world's most expensive defender. The Englishman was named as the new club captain by then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær after being impressed with his abilities and mentality. Since then, the English center-back has made 140 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring seven goals across all competitions although things have changed this season.

Maguire, who enjoyed two stellar campaigns at the Manchester club, has been in shocking form this season with the defender responsible for many of the goals that United have conceded. The 29-year-old has only managed to keep eight clean sheets in 31 games whenever he has featured in the heart of the defense for the Red Devils. But the bigger concern is the fact that the defender has thrived for England over the last few years.

Maguire has been an important player for his nation with the centreback helping the Three Lions reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final over the past four years under Gareth Southgate's tutelage. It has seen Rio Ferdinand point to Maguire's performances with England as proof that he is capable of turning his fortunes around at club level.

“In an England shirt he’s been nothing but phenomenal. He’s been unreal. You can’t say he’s a dead player, he’s been unbelievable for England. What I’m saying is, for England he’s been great, but they play a particular way of football that probably suits him. Gerard Pique was at Man Utd, you could argue that he might not have had the career that he’s had at Barcelona if he stayed at Man Utd because of the way he plays,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel FIVE.