Was convinced we could win but its fine as it was deserved draw, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 3:02 PM
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side could have secured a victory in their crucial game against Manchester City although acknowledged that a draw was a fair result as both teams were exceptional throughout the affair. Liverpool and City played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester City hosted Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for a thrilling game that was set to have high implications on the ongoing heated title race. City made the better start to the game as Kevin De Bruyne converted from long range after a deflection off Joel Matip in the 6th minute to open the scoring. The Reds responded in the 13th minute as Sadio Mane set up Diogo Jota inside the box for an easy finish past Ederson. City retook the advantage in the 37th minute as Gabriel Jesus finished off Joao Cancelo's cross at the back post.
Liverpool grabbed the equalizer just after 48 seconds into the second half as Mohamed Salah set up Mane for an emphatic finish. Neither team managed to score the breakthrough goal despite some chances and the game ended as a 2-2 draw. The result means that both teams have it all to play for the remaining seven games of the season although they will face each other again next Saturday in the FA Cup semifinal. But in the aftermath, Reds boss Klopp admitted that it was a fair result and revealed what he told his side at halftime.
"We showed [our] goal because it was a really good football situation which if we did more we would have chances.I was convinced we could win this game. They were more direct than us today. Defensively we were sometimes in a rush, they put us under pressure and we can defend these situations better,” Klopp told reporters after the game.
"The second half was really intense, they needed breaks too. Their decision making is really good and they always pick the right player. I think it is a completely fine and deserved draw. We wanted to make sure they see my boys are exceptional as well,” he added.
