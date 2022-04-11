Title race is in Manchester City’s hands but we have to keep going, claims Jordan Henderson
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes that the title race is now in Manchester City’s hands and that the Reds have to keep going and wait for their chance to pounce. The Reds and the Cityzens played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, with City still one point ahead of Liverpool.
Since Liverpool sat only one point behind Manchester City, many expected the Reds to take the game to Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday. But instead, the Cityzens proved to be the dominant side with them taking the lead on two separate occasions although somehow Liverpool managed to pull back not once but twice. It meant that the spoils would be shared and nothing would change in the race for the Premier League title.
However, with only seven games left in the season for the two challengers, it has many wondering who will walk away at the end of Gameweek 38 with their hands on the trophy. Manchester City are the bookmakers' favourites and Jordan Henderson has reiterated that as he believes that the title race is now in City’s hands. However, the Reds captain also added that they need to keep going until the very end and wait for their chance to pounce and take advantage.
"We wanted to come here and win and then it would have been in our hands in the next seven games. Unfortunately it's not and it's in City's hands. We have to keep going right to the end and if there's any slip-up we need to be there ready to pounce. That's the mentality," Henderson told LFC TV.
"Mixed emotions as we wanted three points but we dug deep and didn't lose the game, which is important as well. We have to take the positives and move on and get ready for the next game. It's going to be an intense game at this level and magnitude, and it was, especially early on.
“We could have started a bit better but to be fair I thought we kept going and went behind twice and came back twice, that's really positive and shows great character to keep going in tough moments. At the same time we can be a bit better, especially with the ball. I felt when we played football it hurt them, and that's where the goals came from,” he added.
