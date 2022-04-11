Reports | Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG all eyeing moves for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez

Ever since his move to Benfica, from UD Almeria, few expected Darwin Nunez to do well at the Portuguese club especially after the forward struggled in his first season. The 22-year-old netted just 11 goals across all competitions but did assist 12 more, which gave many hope for the future and that has paid off tenfold. This season, Nunez has found a new level with the forward netting 24 goals in as many league appearances alongside 5 goals in 9 Champions League appearances.