Reports | Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG all eyeing moves for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez
Today at 4:53 PM
According to the Athletic, Benfica will have a tough time keeping Darwin Nunez at the club as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are all keen on signing him. The 22-year-old is enjoying a stellar season with Benfica, having netted 29 goals in just 33 appearances for the club.
Ever since his move to Benfica, from UD Almeria, few expected Darwin Nunez to do well at the Portuguese club especially after the forward struggled in his first season. The 22-year-old netted just 11 goals across all competitions but did assist 12 more, which gave many hope for the future and that has paid off tenfold. This season, Nunez has found a new level with the forward netting 24 goals in as many league appearances alongside 5 goals in 9 Champions League appearances.
That combined with the fact that Nunez is still only 22 has seen reports indicate that the forward could command a fee somewhere close to €120 million. However, the Athletic has reported that amidst interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica are willing to lower their asking price to around €70 million. The report has indicated that the trio are the front-runners to sign Nunez with the forward open to playing in England or France.
However, reports have also indicated that Real Madrid and a few sides from Italy and Germany are also keeping a close eye on Nunez as they believe that Benfica would settle for less than €70 million. The Athletic has further reported that the 22-year-old does also have a €150 million release clause although none of his suitors are willing to meet that price next summer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.