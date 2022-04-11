Relegation is our reality until we change it but we are too good to go down, insists Anthony Gordon
Today at 5:15 PM
Everton winger Anthony Gordon has asserted that relegation is a reality that his side must acknowledge but remained adamant that the Toffees are too good to go down and can turn it around if they give it their all. The English midfielder scored the winning goal against Manchester United on Saturday.
Everton has undergone a turbulent campaign so far as they face the real possibility of being relegated in the midst of a heated battle for survival in the Premier League. The Merseyside club has been producing dismal performances and results under two different managers. Hiring Frank Lampard has not overturned their fortunes as they look to battle the possibility of relegation by gaining maximum points in the remaining fixtures.
The Toffees have lost six of their last nine Premier League matches under the English manager and now occupy a spot one place above the relegation zone although they are four points above the dropzone due to their victory over Manchester United on Saturday. Anthony Gordon ensured that a first-half goal against the Red Devils proved to be the winner in a 1-0 victory and the England U21 international remains adamant that his side will continue to fight and ensure their survival in the Premier League for next season.
“It was never my thoughts [we could go down], but as we got a few bad results it became the reality. I think we had to finally accept it: this is our reality now until we change it. It won’t happen. I am a winner. I am not going to accept that [we could be relegated], because of the size of the club, and just me as an individual. It is not going to happen. I’ve heard people say we don’t care. I can never understand that one,” Gordon told GOAL.
“As footballers, we do this every day, we give our lives to it and we do a lot that people don’t see. I get it if people think we are having bad days and we might be off it, but not caring? I don’t get it,” he added.
