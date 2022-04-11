Ousmane Dembele has to stay at Barcelona, asserts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Today at 1:56 PM
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has outlined his desire of seeing his teammate Ousmane Dembele remain at the Camp Nou beyond the expiration date of his current deal as he shares a good understanding with the Gabon striker. Dembele’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022.
Ousmane Dembele arrived at Barcelona as a highly-touted prospect after his stellar impact at Borussia Dortmund. The French winger was signed by the Catalan club for a, then club record, €105 million fee plus a reported €40 million in add-ons. However, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a mixed spell at the Camp Nou as he has featured inconsistent for his side due to injuries and disciplinary issues but despite that the World Cup winner has scored 32 goals and provided 31 assists in 141 appearances.
Things have also changed this season as the French attacker has enjoyed a renaissance under new boss Xavi Hernandez and has been in fine form for a resurgent Blaugrana. But with less than six months left on his current contract, the La Liga giants have tried to extend his deal’ although talks have hit a deadlock. Yet, Xavi has indicated that he wants Dembele to stay and that was reiterated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he urged his teammate to extend his contract beyond its expiry date.
"Ousmane knows me well. I have to always be prepared when he goes to the right. It's normal for people to be aware of me. I can do much more. In the first half I didn't play well. We have to [show] a little more intensity. I think today we lowered the intensity, especially in the first half. We improved in the second half. [But] Dembele has to stay!” Aubameyang told Movistar +.
