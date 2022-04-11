One of biggest challenges is to perform away at Bernabeu, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that it’s always a challenge to play at the Santiago Bernabeu which makes it twice as hard for them. The Blues lost 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid and face the Los Blancos at home next.

A Karim Benzema masterclass saw Real Madrid not just sail through their semi-final first leg against Chelsea but completely dominate the Blues at Stamford Bridge. That was the exact opposite of what many expected especially after the Blues knocked the Los Blancos out of the tournament in the same round during the 2020/21 season. However, now with their Champions League hopes on the line, Thomas Tuchel’s side needs to overcome the 3-1 deficit in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been a fortress in the past for the Spanish side but the onus will be on Chelsea to walk away with either a win or somehow manage to score two goals and take the game to extra-time. But Thomas Tuchel believes that their job will be twice as hard because of how tough it is to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the German added that while the task is “almost impossible”, his side need to give it their all and try to do it.

"It is one of the biggest challenges to perform away at the Bernabeu. It is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals or better or maybe a three goal difference," Tuchel said, reported Goal.

“That makes it almost impossible and very, very difficult, but still it is worth trying. We need nothing else than a fantastic script that we want to be able to overcome this."

With the Los Blancos in fine fettle this season, it will take something close to a miracle for Chelsea to beat them by at least two goals although the Blues walk in on the back of a 6-0 league win. It saw Tuchel admit that his side will have to be at their very best in order to win.

"It's always allowed to dream. It is sometimes important to imagine things and to dream about it, but it will not shift the focus from the fact that we need to deliver and we need to be ready. Hopefully, we have a match where belief grows within the match by our actions and, hopefully, we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream - but realistically, we have to invest a lot and be at our very top level,” he added.