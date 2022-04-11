Loss to Fiorentina is very costly defeat and in certain ways underserved, proclaims Luciano Spalletti

That was despite goals from Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens as Napoli lost for a fifth time at home which is where all but one of their defeats have come. It saw Luciano Spaletti admit that the loss will be a costly one and an undeserved one as his side started well and strongly before fading away halfway into the game. The Napoli boss also added that his team have to take some of the blame although the five home losses aren’t a recurring problem for his side.