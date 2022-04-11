Loss to Fiorentina is very costly defeat and in certain ways underserved, proclaims Luciano Spalletti
Today at 6:35 PM
Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti believes that the loss to Fiorentina was a costly one for the Partenopei after the visiting side scored thrice to beat the home side 3-2. The Partenopei sit third on the Serie A table but are two points behind league leaders AC Milan, having played 32 games.
With just five losses going into a big game against Fiorentina, many expected Napoli to sail through with a win especially after they beat the Viola earlier in the season. Not only that, the Partenopei had lost just once in their last ten games which gave fans even more hope. But things didn’t quite go according to plan as goals from Nicolas Gonazalez, Jonathan Ikone and Arthur Cabral ensured a win for Vincenzo Italiano's side.
That was despite goals from Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens as Napoli lost for a fifth time at home which is where all but one of their defeats have come. It saw Luciano Spaletti admit that the loss will be a costly one and an undeserved one as his side started well and strongly before fading away halfway into the game. The Napoli boss also added that his team have to take some of the blame although the five home losses aren’t a recurring problem for his side.
“This is a very costly defeat and in certain ways was undeserved. Fiorentina played their game and earned the win, but we started strong, then tried to play too long and allowed them to take control of midfield. When we conceded the second goal, it all became far more difficult,” Spaletti said, reported Goal.
“We have to take some of the blame for what happened, but it’s so disappointing because the fans, the attitude of the whole team throughout the week was the right one.”
“They (the five matches they’ve lost at home) are all to be taken individually, I don’t see any recurring problem we can work on or blame. Of course, things change, because clearly now it’s all more difficult. We have no choice other than to be professional, try to win the next game, and see what happens. It is no longer in our hands.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.