Don't like that Gareth Bale is whistled as he is historic player for club, admits Casemiro

But Bale has fallen out of favour in recent years and will leave the Bernabeu when his current deal expires this summer although the Welshman has made a handful of appearances this term. It has seen him jeered by the fans especially recently, when he came off the bench as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Getafe, which marked his first appearance at Santiago Bernabeu since February 2020. It saw Casemiro hit out at the fans and has called on them to pay more respect to Bale, as "he is a historic player for this club".