Don't like that Gareth Bale is whistled as he is historic player for club, admits Casemiro
Today at 7:29 PM
Real Madrid star Casemiro has asserted that it's not right that the Santiago Bernabeu consistently whistles Gareth Bale and insisted that the Welshman is a historic player for the club who deserves more respect. The Welsh winger’s current deal at the Spanish giants expires this summer.
Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 and has since made a significant impact for the Los Blancos since his arrival as he scored 106 goals and registered 67 assists in 258 appearances across all competitions. Not only that, the now 32-year-old has been an important player for the Spanish side throughout the years as he has helped the team claim two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey Cup, four FIFA Club World Cups, and four Champions League titles across the nine years he has spent at the club.
But Bale has fallen out of favour in recent years and will leave the Bernabeu when his current deal expires this summer although the Welshman has made a handful of appearances this term. It has seen him jeered by the fans especially recently, when he came off the bench as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Getafe, which marked his first appearance at Santiago Bernabeu since February 2020. It saw Casemiro hit out at the fans and has called on them to pay more respect to Bale, as "he is a historic player for this club".
"When one player is whistled at, we all get whistled at. I don't agree when this happens. We have to support him. I don't like the way Bale was whistled the other day because he is a historic player for this club,” Casemiro told GOAL.
“When you whistle at a player like that you whistle at the history of this club. If we are all together, we are all together. I want the Bernabeu to make my hair stand on end. We are counting on the support of the public,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.