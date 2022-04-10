No truth to Wilfried Zaha’s links to Arsenal as he’s important to us, proclaims Patrick Vieira

"He [Zaha] has been linked after the [Arsenal] game?! There is no truth about that. I believe Wilfried [Zaha] is an important player for the team, for the football club, he is a really good inspiration for the young players that we have. He knows this club better than anybody else and when he is performing like that, you know you only want to keep your best players. And he is one of them,” Vieira said, reported Goal.